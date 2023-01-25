इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2023 12:49:49      انڈین آواز
PM holds talks with President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hold talks with President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in New Delhi. Several agreements will be signed after the talks. The Egyptian President arrived in New Delhi yesterday evening on a three-day visit to India. President Sisi will be the Chief Guest on India’s 74th Republic Day.

President Sisi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and several other leaders were present on the occasion. President Sisi laid a wreath at Rajghat and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was also called on President of Egypt earlier this morning.

In a statement, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said, it is a great privilege to be a guest of honour and participate in the glorious national day. He said, the relations between Egypt and India have been characterised by balance and stability. The President Sisi expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries will be further strengthened.

