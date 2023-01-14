FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM holds meeting with economists at NITI Aayog; applauds success of India Digital story

Published On:

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday noted that the emerging global environment offers new and diverse opportunities in areas such as digitization, energy, health care and agriculture.

Mr Modi said that in order to seize these opportunities, public and private sector need to leverage synergies and think out of the box. He was speaking at a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog in New Delhi. The deliberations were based on the theme “India’s Growth & Resilience Amidst Global Headwinds”.

Prime Minister applauded the success of the India Digital story, rapid adoption of fintech across the country, and the potential for inclusive growth and development it promises. He underscored Nari Shakti as a key driver of India’s growth and urged to continue making efforts to further enable and boost women’s participation in the workforce. The Prime Minister highlighted the need to promote millets in the ongoing International Year of Millets, in view of their potential to transform the rural and agri sector.

Participants in the meeting offered practical measures on ways in which India could prudently sustain its development momentum. Ideas and suggestions were shared with the Prime Minister on diverse topics ranging from agriculture to manufacturing. Mr Modi thanked the economists for their views and exhorted them to assist in the development of the nation by continually sharing their transformative ideas.

Finance Minister, Minister of State for Planning, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Members of NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary, Chief Economic Adviser and CEO, NITI Aayog were also present at the meeting.

