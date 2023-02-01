PM hails Union budget, says will fulfil aspirations of developed India

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the first Union budget in the Amrit Kaal has established a strong base to fulfill the aspirations and resolutions of a developed India. In his address after the Union budget presentation in parliament today, Mr Modi said, this budget gives priority to the deprived and strives to fulfil the dreams of the aspirational society, poor, villages and the middle class. He congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for a historic Budget.

Prime Minister said, this budget will make cooperatives a fulcrum of the development of the rural economy. He said, the government has made the world’s largest food storage scheme in the cooperative sector. Mr Modi said, an ambitious scheme to form new primary co-operatives has also been announced in the budget. He said, this will expand the area of milk and fish production along with farming, farmers, animal husbandry and fishermen will get better prices for their produce. Emphasizing the need to replicate the success of digital payments in the agriculture sector, the Prime Minister said that this budget comes with a big plan for digital agriculture infrastructure.

Prime Minister said, the unprecedented investment of ten lakh crore rupees on infrastructure will give new energy and speed to India’s development. He informed that these investments will create new employment opportunities for the youth, thereby providing new income opportunities to a large population. Mr Modi said, this budget will also give an unprecedented expansion to Green Growth, Green Economy, Green Infrastructure, and Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future. He said, today, aspirational India wants modern infrastructure in every field like road, rail, metro, port, and waterways. Prime Minister said, compared to 2014, investment in infrastructure has increased by more than 400 percent.

The Prime Minister underlined the potential of the middle class in realizing the dreams of 2047. He informed that in order to empower the middle class, the government has taken many significant decisions in the past years that have ensured Ease of Living. He also highlighted the reduction in tax rates as well as the simplification, transparency and speeding up of the processes.