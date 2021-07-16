PM expresses concern over rising covid cases in few states

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed concern over the rising number of covid cases in few states. He said, the states reporting higher new coronavirus cases need to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19. Mr Modi said in last few days, around 80 per cent of new cases have come from six states, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala. The Prime Minister said this while interacting with the Chief Minister of these states today.

Mr Modi urged States and Union Territories to focus on micro containment zones. He stressed on the need to focus on Test, Track, Treat and vaccinate approach.

Mr Modi said, lauded the state governments for their mutual cooperation and learning best practices in their fight against the Covid pandemic. He said, the country has fought the pandemic with mutual cooperation and united efforts. He sought cooperation from all to step up measures to prevent third wave.

The Prime Minister reiterated there is need to focus on districts that are reporting high positivity rate. He said, in the last two week, cases are increasing in Europe, United States, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Thailand. Mr Modi said, it is a warning sign for the country and to remind all the citizens that Covid-19 has not left us.

The Prime Minister highlighted that funds are being made available to all the states for setting up new ICU beds and increasing testing capacity.

The Prime Minister said, the trend of increase in cases in Maharashtra and Kerala is a cause of concern. He stressed on the expert’s view that if the cases keep on rising for long time, chances of mutation of the Coronavirus will also increase and dangers of new variants will also rise. Terming vaccine as a strategic tool for high infection areas, the Prime Minister stressed the effective use of vaccination.

The Chief Ministers talked about the steps taken to boost medical infrastructure and gave suggestions on dealing with any possible rise of cases in future. They also discussed post-Covid issues being faced by patients and steps being taken to provide assistance in such cases. They gave assurance that they are doing their best to control the surge of infection.