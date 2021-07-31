PM exhorts IPS probationers to remember Mantra of ‘Nation First-Always Frst’

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today exhorted the IPS probationers to play major role in shaping the country to a Surajya during next 25 years. He asked them to keep national interest in mind while taking any decision at the ground level and remember the Mantra of ‘Nation First-Always Frst’.

The prime minister addressed and interacted virtually with the IPS probationers of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad this morning. Stating that the internal and external challenges grow along the development path of the country, he asked the Probationers to be prepared to tackle the technology disruptions and find innovative and new ideas to tackle menace like cyber and digital frauds.

Stating that development and welfare play key role in dealing with the internal security issues, the Prime Minister asked the IPS probationers to be considerate with the people and deal the issues with patience and concern. He asked them to make all-out efforts to maintain peace and discipline in the society in the coming days. He exuded confidence that the new and young generation of police will make a difference in changing the negative image of Police among common people.

He also recalled the cooperation with the friendly countries like Maldives and Bhutan, especially in extending mutual cooperation during Covid pandemic and otherwise. He said mutual cooperation among the countries will continue in dealing digital, cyber and international frauds as the police officers get training in the academy.

Earlier interacting with the probationers, the Prime Minister asked them to take interest in police reforms and fitness plans for the forces in the coming days. He further pointed out that the increasing number of women in the police forces is motivating many in different parts of the country.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai are also present on the occasion.

The Prime minister has interacted with IPS probationers from cadres belong to various states including Tamil Nadu, Chattisghad, Rajastan, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on the occasion.