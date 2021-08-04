PM congratulates students for CBSE Class X result

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the students who have successfully passed the CBSE Class X examinations. In a tweet, Mr. Modi conveyed his best wishes to the students for their future endeavours.
H S BEDI A cautious but determined Rani Rampaul led Indian team will take on Argentina in the all-important ...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Officials to extend Cash Reward to “T ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and ...
ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...
سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...
نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...
FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...
WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...
file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...
NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...
NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...