PM asks UP CM Yogi to take strictest action against culprits of Hathras gangrape case

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Hathras issue in which a girl succumbed to the injuries in a Delhi hospital after being attacked and gangraped by four persons of her village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Chief Minister to take strictest action against the culprits in this case.

In his tweet message, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all the four accused in this matter have been arrested by the police and the trial of the case will take place in fast track court.

The Chief Minister has also ordered the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team to investigate the Hathras incident.

It will be headed by State Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup and will have Deputy Inspector General of Police Chandraprakash and Provincial Armed Constabulary, Sena Nayak, Agra Poonam as members.

The team has to submit a report within seven days. Meanwhile, UP Police today rebutted the allegations that last rites of the deceased girl were performed without the concent of the family.

The victim girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village under Chandpa police station in Hathras district on 14th of September.

She was initially rushed to Hospital in Aligarh, but was shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

She kept fighting for her life for 15 days, but finally succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.