इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jan 2023 11:42:53      انڈین آواز
PM asks police forces to be more sensitive and trained in emerging technologies

Confers Police Medals at All-India Conference of DGs and IGs

By Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked police forces to be more sensitive and trained themselves in emerging technologies. Mr Modi emphasised on the importance of the National Data Governance Framework for smoothening data exchange across agencies. Prime Minister was speaking at 57th All-India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police here on Saturday.

The Prime Minister suggested that while we should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics and others, there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols. He recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states. Prime Minister Modi also suggested prison reforms to improve jail management.

During the conference, he also discussed strengthening of the border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits of officials. The Prime Minister emphasised on enhanced cooperation between state police and central agencies to leverage capabilities and share best practices. He suggested replicating the model of the Directors General and Inspectors General of Police Conference at the state and district levels for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices among their teams.

The Conference was concluded after Prime Minister Modi distributed Police Medals for Distinguished Services.

The three-day Conference covered various aspects of policing and national security, including Counter Terrorism, Counter Insurgency and Cyber Security. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Ministers for State for Home, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, DGs and IGs of Police of States and Heads of the Central Police Organisations and Central Armed Police Forces were present at the Conference. Around 600 more officers of various levels also attended the Conference virtually from States and Union Territories.

