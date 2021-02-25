PM asks officials to focus on quality of roads

Reviews Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked officials to pay special attention to the quality of roads being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Mr Modi chaired the 36th meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation yesterday.

Prime Minister reviewed the programme for elimination of single use plastic as well as grievances related to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Mr Modi impressed upon the need to involve people, specially youth through a proper awareness campaign.

In the meeting, ten agenda items were taken up for review including eight projects, grievance relating to one scheme and one programme. Among the eight projects, three were from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, two from Ministry of Railways, one each from Ministry of Power, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Home Affairs. These eight projects, with a cumulative cost of about 44 thousand 545 crore rupees pertained to 12 states. These states are West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Meghalaya.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister expressed his concerns in delays being observed in execution of some of the projects, and directed the officials concerned that all pending issues should be resolved in a time-bound manner, and wherever possible, in Mission Mode.

In the previous 35 PRAGATI interactions, 290 projects having a total cost of about 13.60 lakh crore rupees, along with 51 programmes and grievances pertaining to 17 different sectors have been reviewed.