PM asks Mayors to focus on people-centric development of cities

Our Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Mayors of BJP-led Municipal Corporations to focus on people-centric development of their cities and give priority to ease of living.

Addressing a two-day BJP Mayors’ Conclave at Gandhinagar through video conferencing, the Prime Minister asked them to work for the betterment of their cities through people’s participation.

He said, the Municipal Corporations are closely connected with the day to day lives of the people, so it is the responsibility of the Mayors to gain the trust of the citizens.

Mr Modi asked Mayors to focus on planned urban development, building economic centres, better urban transport and housing and cleanliness in their cities.

The Prime Minister said, before 2014, there was only 250 kilometres of metro rail network in the country which has increased upto 775 kilometres today. He said, work on more than 1,000 kilometres of metro rail network is going on in the country.

He also said that BJP Government is focussing on building smart amenities in the cities. He asked the Mayors to take their cities to a level that future generations will remember their work.

Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP State Unit Chief C. R. Patil were present on the occasion.