FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Sep 2022 04:21:19      انڈین آواز

PM asks Mayors to focus on people-centric development of cities

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Our Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Mayors of BJP-led Municipal Corporations to focus on people-centric development of their cities and give priority to ease of living.

Addressing a two-day BJP Mayors’ Conclave at Gandhinagar through video conferencing, the Prime Minister asked them to work for the betterment of their cities through people’s participation.

He said, the Municipal Corporations are closely connected with the day to day lives of the people, so it is the responsibility of the Mayors to gain the trust of the citizens.

Mr Modi asked Mayors to focus on planned urban development, building economic centres, better urban transport and housing and cleanliness in their cities.

The Prime Minister said, before 2014, there was only 250 kilometres of metro rail network in the country which has increased upto 775 kilometres today. He said, work on more than 1,000 kilometres of metro rail network is going on in the country.

He also said that BJP Government is focussing on building smart amenities in the cities. He asked the Mayors to take their cities to a level that future generations will remember their work.

Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP State Unit Chief C. R. Patil were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

In-form Pranavi starts favourite in the 13th leg of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour

Harpal Singh Bedi Gurugram,  19 September;  Pranavi Urs who has won five times and fini ...

Four-member Indian Women’s team to take part in International Tent Pegging Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 19 September : Haryana's Ritika Dahiya will spearhead four -member Indian Wome ...

Women’s Cricket: India beat England by 7 wickets in 1st ODI of 3-match series

AMN In Women's Cricket, India beat England by seven wickets in the first One-Day International of 3-match s ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart