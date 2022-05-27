FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM asks business graduates to join their dreams with country’s economic development

AMN / HYDERABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Indian School of Business, ISB and young business graduates to promote and find solutions to expand small businesses so that Aatmanirbhar Bharat can be realised.

Addressing the Graduation Ceremony at the ISB, in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister asked the young business management graduates to join their dreams with that of the country especially when the country is writing a new chapter in its economic development. He said, promoting small businesses means promoting crores of people and the country as a whole. He further asked them to connect with technology and said, students from institutes like ISB can play a vital very much in this.

The Prime Minister asked the ISB and management graduates to study the aspirational districts. He said, districts that were called backward earlier, are now called aspirational districts to create a new wave of development and confidence in the district.

Stating that the economic landscape of the country is changing, Mr Modi said, our businesses are now creating lakhs of job opportunities. He stressed the need to take small businesses and enterprises along this journey of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Referring to Khelo India to Olympics Podium Scheme, the Prime Minister said, the transformation has also taken place in the field of sports. He stressed the need for making India future-ready, by making it Aatmanirbhar. After this function, the Prime Minister left for Chennai.

The Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad has turned 20. In a series of tweets, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who was the Chief Minister of the then united Andhra Pradesh, explained how he wooed ISB investors to Hyderabad when they were also considering Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The TDP chief recalled how he took 30 minutes to make a powerpoint presentation about Hyderabad and AP’s potential for business leaders. “I assured them that they would be No Red Tape, No Bureaucratic Hurdles, No Administrative Delay, Best Incentives, and above all, Direct Communication with me,” CBN wrote in one of the tweets.

