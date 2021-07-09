Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2021

PM announces Rs 23,000 crore package for emergency response to COVID-19

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a new package of more than Rs 23,000 crore rupees has been approved to further strengthen the fight against COVID.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said that under this, necessary arrangements like pediatric care units to ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulances and medicines will be made in all the districts of the country. He said that in the Cabinet meeting today, important decisions regarding agriculture and farmers’ welfare have been taken. He added that in order to empower the mandis, arrangements have also been made for the use of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

The Union Cabinet today approved a new scheme ‘India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package: Phase-II’ amounting to Rs 23,123 crore for financial year 2021-22.

Addressing the media after the Union Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that this scheme aims at accelerating health system preparedness for immediate responsiveness for early prevention, detection and management, with the focus on health infrastructure development.

It also includes Paediatric Care and with measurable outcomes. He said, phase -2 will be implemented from 1st of July 2021 to 31st March 2022 with central and state share. He said, the Central Share of the project will be Rs 15,000 and State Share will be Rs 8,123 crore.

