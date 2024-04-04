PM and BJP Leader Narendra Modi slams TMC govtfor ignoring Central Schemes in West Bengal

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister and senior BJP leader Narendra Modi today criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal for trying their best to protect the accused in theSandeshkhali incidents that rocked the state. Addressing a public rally inCooch Behar to boost BJP prospects in the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Modi asserted that only BJP can stop atrocities against women.

Prime Minister Modi also criticised TMC for not allowing the implementation of Central schemes in West Bengal. He said, many projects have not been completed on time despite the Centre giving record amounts of money. The Prime Minister also targeted Congress and said that for decades it kept giving the ‘Garibi Hatao’slogan but it is the BJP that has worked hard to alleviate 25 crore people from poverty. This happened because his Party is working sincerely and its ‘niyat’ is right. Cooch Behar in north Bengal along with Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri will go to the polls on April 19 in the first of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls.