“Playing against Argentina will be a good test,” Women Hockey team skipper Rani

By Harpal Singh Bedi

Skipper and ace striker Rani Rampaul feels that the believes the matches in Argentina will help Indian Women Hockey team to evaluate where they stand ahead of Tokyo Olympics.

She was of the view that tour of Argentina will help the players in their preparation for the coming International events..

“I think this tour is really important for us in terms of resuming competitive hockey. We have a crucial year to look forward to, and with such matches against strong sides, we will be able to keep working hard towards our goal of preparing well for the Tokyo Olympics,” She told Hockey India in Buenos Aires.

Indian Team will kickstart their tour with a match against the Argentine Junior side on Sunday,

“It has been a strange period for sportspeople around the world, but to be resuming doing what we love the most, it is the best feeling.

On behalf of my team, I would like to thank and highlight the efforts of both Hockey India and the Argentine federation for having organized this tour for us.

We are looking forward to testing ourselves against some strong teams, and also understanding where we stand at the moment,” .

Having been awarded with the prestigious Khel Ratna Award in the past year, Rani also added that she intends to keep working hard for the nation, and hopes to start this important year on a positive note.

“As they say, sport can bring a lot of joy to people across various spheres of life, and for me and my team, that puts a responsibility on our shoulders. We know what our aim is this year, and we want to make sure that we start the year in the perfect manner, put in some excellent performances, and build some momentum again,” said the seasoned forward.

“However, we also understand and take into consideration that we haven’t played an international match with the maximum intensity in these past 9-10 months, and that we might take time to get back into our groove, and that is what this tour is all about,” Rani was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

