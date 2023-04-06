इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2023 09:41:17      انڈین آواز
Plans to offer friendly nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences: Japan

Published On: By

WEB DESK

Japan yesterday said it plans to offer friendly nations financial assistance to help them bolster their defences. The move comes as Tokyo continues to adopt a more proactive approach to defence. Overseas Security Assistance (OSA) will be operated separately from the Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) program and aid will not be used to buy lethal weapons that recipient countries could use in conflicts with other nations, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a news conference.

The decision to expand the scope of international aid to military-related projects follows Japan’s announcement in December of a military build-up that will double defence spending within five years as it looks to counter China’s growing military might in Asia.

خبرنامہ

ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی کو امریکہ کی توہین قرار دے دیا

امریکہ کے سابق صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے اپنے خلاف عدالتی کارروائی ک ...

امریکہ : ٹرمپ کے خلاف سنگین الزامات .. فرد جرم عائد

امریکی تاریخ میں پہلا موقع ہے کہ کسی سابق یا موجودہ امریکی صد ...

اس سال 1 لاکھ 40 ہزار ہندوستانی عازمین حج کریں گے۔

سرکار نے اس سال حج کے لیے ڈیجیٹل چناؤ عمل کے ذریعہ ایک لاکھ 40 ...

