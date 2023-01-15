Plane carrying 72 people onboard crashes in Nepal; 40 bodies recovered

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 40 people were killed today when an aircraft of domestic carrier Yeti Airlines crashed in western Nepal’s Pokhara. An army spokesperson, Krishna Bhandari told an agency, We expect to recover more bodies,”.

There were 72 people on the twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft operated by Nepal’s Yeti Airlines, including two infants, four crew members and 10 foreign nationals, said airline spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula. Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal urged security personnel and the general public to help with the rescue efforts.

Of the passengers, 53 are said to be Nepalese. There were five Indian, four Russians and two Koreans on the plane. There was also one passenger each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France among others.