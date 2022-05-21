FreeCurrencyRates.com

Piyush Goyal to lead Indian delegation at World Economic Forum in Davos

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will lead the Indian delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos from 22nd to 26th of this month. The delegation will include Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and Chief Ministers and Senior Ministers of six states – Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. Several industry leaders will also participate in the deliberations of World Economic Forum.

This event would further help reinforce country’s position as an important and relevant stakeholder in shaping the global narrative, particularly as India assumes Presidency of the G-20 next year. The WEF will also be a platform to project India as an attractive investment destination in view of its robust economic growth and stable macroeconomic indicators.

Mr. Goyal will also visit United Kingdom from 26th to 27th of this month to hold discussions with UK Government and businesses on the progress made in Free Trade Agreement’s negotiations. During the summit meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and the UK, the two leaders had set the timeline of Diwali 2022 for the finalization of the FTA between the two countries.

