Piyush Goyal to chair sixth meeting of National Startup Advisory Council

AMN / New Delhi

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will chair the sixth meeting of the National Startup Advisory Council (NSAC) in New Delhi today, March 11.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, NSAC will deliberate upon matters important for the evolution of the Indian startup ecosystem and will cover important topics such as Tech Landscape and the Way Ahead, Innovation in Logistics, Making India the Global Skill Market, Innovation Hub, Women Entrepreneurship, Capacity Building for Domestic Capital and Thematic Seed Funds. The Minister is expected to launch the Startup India Investor Connect portal, ideated by the NSAC and co-developed by DPIIT and SIDBI at this meeting.

The Central Government had constituted the NSAC to advise the Government on measures required to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country resulting in sustainable economic growth and large-scale employment opportunities. NSAC includes members from concerned line Ministries, Departments, and Organisations and non-official members, representing various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and expanded companies in India, persons representing interests of investors, incubators and accelerators, representatives of associations of stakeholders of startups and representatives of industry associations. NSAC is playing an important role in identifying areas of intervention for the expansion of the startup ecosystem and ideating and nurturing national programs under the Startup India initiative.

