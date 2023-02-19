इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2023 01:44:25      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Piyush Goyal interacts with panchayats and public of Soreng district in Sikkim

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday interacted with panchayats and the public of Soreng district at Senior Secondary School, Tharpu in Sikkim. He enquired about central government schemes being implemented in the district, especially those related to health and agriculture.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing citizens, especially the underprivileged, access to better health services, Mr Goyal spoke about the benefits of Ayushman Bharat. He highlighted the convenience of service availability through the e-Shram portal and importance of Agriculture Credit Society.

Mr Goyal suggested panchayat members to generate awareness about schemes and urged administrative officials to work in tandem with elected representatives to ensure that benefits reach all eligible citizens. He advocated the need for collective efforts for holistic development and to transform Soreng from an aspirational to a developed district. He also visited and took stock of a government fair price shop at Budang, an ICDS Centre and a Jal Jeevan Mission site at Tharpu.

He was accompanied by Sikkim power and transport minister MN Sherpa, among others.

Earlier in the day, Mr Goyal interacted with startup founders and students at the Atal Incubation Centre, SMU Technology Business Incubation Foundation at Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology in Majhitar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کیا ایئر انڈیا کا تاریخی معاہدہ بھارت میں ملازمتیں پیدا کرے گا؟-Air India-Airbus

عندلیب اختر ٹاٹا کی ایئر لائنز کمپنی ایئر انڈیا نے 470 نئے ہو ...

! پاکستان: ایک فضول خرچی والا ملک

ٹی این نائننکیا یہ پاکستان کے طویل المدتی زوال کا ایک اہم لمح ...

ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ایرو انڈیا شو، بینگلورو میں شاندار فضائی کرتب کے ساتھ ختم ہوگیا

T ایشیا کا سب سے بڑا ائیرو انڈیا شو آج شام بنگلورو میں حیرت ا ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

@Powered By: Logicsart