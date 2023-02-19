Piyush Goyal interacts with panchayats and public of Soreng district in Sikkim

AMN

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday interacted with panchayats and the public of Soreng district at Senior Secondary School, Tharpu in Sikkim. He enquired about central government schemes being implemented in the district, especially those related to health and agriculture.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing citizens, especially the underprivileged, access to better health services, Mr Goyal spoke about the benefits of Ayushman Bharat. He highlighted the convenience of service availability through the e-Shram portal and importance of Agriculture Credit Society.

Mr Goyal suggested panchayat members to generate awareness about schemes and urged administrative officials to work in tandem with elected representatives to ensure that benefits reach all eligible citizens. He advocated the need for collective efforts for holistic development and to transform Soreng from an aspirational to a developed district. He also visited and took stock of a government fair price shop at Budang, an ICDS Centre and a Jal Jeevan Mission site at Tharpu.

He was accompanied by Sikkim power and transport minister MN Sherpa, among others.

Earlier in the day, Mr Goyal interacted with startup founders and students at the Atal Incubation Centre, SMU Technology Business Incubation Foundation at Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology in Majhitar.