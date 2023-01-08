FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jan 2023 02:44:26      انڈین آواز

Piyush Goyal expresses confidence over India emerging as one of the world’s top three developed economies

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal today expressed confidence over India emerging as one of the top three developed economies in the world due to the structural reforms taken in the last 8 years.

In his virtual address on the occasion of 27th Wharton India Economic Forum, the Minister termed Goods and Services Tax as a major reform. He said that the country has now become a more honest and transparent economy. Mr. Goyal also highlighted infrastructure, Semiconductor and Domestic manufacturing sectors as some of the major strategic priority economic sectors of the country. The Minister also highlighted that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention, world economies were able to find an outcome at the G20 meeting in Bali and hoped that it would help in finding solutions to the Russia-Ukraine war. He recalled the country’s struggle during the COVID-19 pandemic and said that yet the Indian industry rose to the occasion and became the manufacturer of personal protective equipment. Speaking on challenges and opportunities for the next 25 years, Mr. Goyal said that changing the mindset of the nation to recognize and value the importance of quality is going to be one of the biggest challenges.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart