Piyush Goyal Appointed Leader of House In Rajya Sabha

AMN News / New Delhi

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal has been appointed the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.

Goyal, who was earlier the Deputy Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, has been a member of the Upper House since 2010.

He replaces former union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, who earlier on Sunday took oath as the 19th Governor of Karnataka succeeding Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala.

Gehlot, 73, before taking up his new role resigned as the Union Minister for Social Justice and a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The appointment of Goyal, who holds key ministerial berths such as Textiles, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs, assumes significance as he has over the last two years played an active part in the BJP’s efforts to negotiate with the opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha.

Goyal’s appointment comes ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning on July 19.

The Congress-led opposition is expected to corner the Central government on the high inflation besides its handling the Covid-19 pandemic in the Monsoon of Parliament, which will end on August 13 with 19 days of business.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who earlier on Monday, took stock of preparations for the upcoming session, said the timings of the session will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for both the Houses of Parliament.

