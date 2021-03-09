Philippines Vaccine Head, Carlito Galvez to visit India today to finalise agreements with vaccine manufacturers

AMN/ WEB DESK

Chief Implementer of the Philippines’ Declared National Policy Against COVID-Carlito Galvez Jr is visiting India to finalize agreements with several vaccine manufacturers.

Galvez made the announcement on Monday, saying that he will be on a trip to India from March 9 to 12 to sign supply agreements and negotiate earlier deliveries of vaccines. Vaccines developed by Novavax and AstraZeneca are being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

While the Philippines officially began rolling out vaccines on Monday, it has yet to sign a supply agreement that would guarantee vaccine doses for Filipinos.

Galvez said building a vaccine stockpile is also crucial if the Philippines were to relax quarantine restrictions and resume face-to-face classes in May or the 2nd quarter of 2021. The Philippines is among the last countries in Southeast Asia to start its COVID-19 vaccine rollout despite also being among the worst affected nations in the region.