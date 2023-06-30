इंडियन आवाज़     30 Jun 2023 03:48:41      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Philippines ratifies updated Air Services Agreement with India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary of the Philippines Enrique A. Manalo today co-chaired the 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation in New Delhi. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed a number of issues including defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism and transnational crimes.

Dr Jaishankar said, the discussion also took place on growing economic ties, including in trade and investments, development cooperation, health and pharma, tourism, agriculture and space cooperation. He said, the meeting was productive and the talks covered enhancing contacts and broadening cooperation as both nations are heading towards the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties. During the meeting, India and Philippines noted the importance of greater people-to-people ties, specifically in tourism and education sectors. The two leaders also recognized their strong collaboration in ASEAN and in multilateral forums.

Foreign Secretary of the Philippines emphasized that India is a priority partner of the Philippines in science, technology, and space cooperation. Mr. Manalo also mentioned the significant increase in the flow of the Indian diaspora in the last five years through enhanced commercial flights. Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs Secretary announced that the Philippines has ratified the updated Air Services Agreement with India.

Both the leader also held wide-ranging and substantive discussions on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They underlined that both countries have a shared interest in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

They also underlined the need for peaceful settlement of disputes and for adherence to international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea in this regard. Recalling that food security is an area of primary importance to both countries, Dr. Jaishankar conveyed support for sharing India’s knowledge, best practices and experience across the agricultural value chain with the relevant stakeholders in the Philippines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

عیدالاضحی کا تہوار پورے ملک میں مذہبی عقیدت اور جوش وخروش کے ساتھ منایا گیا۔

قربانی کا تہوار عیدالاضحی آج ملک کے مختلف حصوں میں مذہبی عقی ...

حکومت ملک میں منشیات کی تجارت کی اجازت نہیں دے گی

وزیر داخلہ امت شاہ نے آج زور دے کر کہا ہے کہ حکومت ملک میں منش ...

سعودی عرب میں پانچ روزہ حج کی شروعات ہو گئی

آج سے پانچ روزہ مناسک حج کے آغاز کے ساتھ ہی دنیا بھر سے تقریبا ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

DD India, AIR emerge as trusted electronic media organization as per Reuters Report 2023

DD India and All India Radio have been voted most trusted electronic media organization in country as per Reut ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart