Philippines ratifies updated Air Services Agreement with India

AMN

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary of the Philippines Enrique A. Manalo today co-chaired the 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation in New Delhi. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed a number of issues including defence, maritime security, counter-terrorism and transnational crimes.

Dr Jaishankar said, the discussion also took place on growing economic ties, including in trade and investments, development cooperation, health and pharma, tourism, agriculture and space cooperation. He said, the meeting was productive and the talks covered enhancing contacts and broadening cooperation as both nations are heading towards the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties. During the meeting, India and Philippines noted the importance of greater people-to-people ties, specifically in tourism and education sectors. The two leaders also recognized their strong collaboration in ASEAN and in multilateral forums.



Foreign Secretary of the Philippines emphasized that India is a priority partner of the Philippines in science, technology, and space cooperation. Mr. Manalo also mentioned the significant increase in the flow of the Indian diaspora in the last five years through enhanced commercial flights. Furthermore, the Foreign Affairs Secretary announced that the Philippines has ratified the updated Air Services Agreement with India.

Both the leader also held wide-ranging and substantive discussions on regional and international issues of mutual concern. They underlined that both countries have a shared interest in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

They also underlined the need for peaceful settlement of disputes and for adherence to international law, especially the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea in this regard. Recalling that food security is an area of primary importance to both countries, Dr. Jaishankar conveyed support for sharing India’s knowledge, best practices and experience across the agricultural value chain with the relevant stakeholders in the Philippines.