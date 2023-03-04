इंडियन आवाज़     04 Mar 2023 09:18:15      انڈین آواز
Philippines: Provincial governor, five others shot dead by unknown gunmen

Published On:

WEB DESK

A provincial governor in Philippines and five other people were shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday. Local police said, the perpetrators carrying rifles and dressed in uniforms similar to those worn by the armed services entered the governor’s home in Pamplona town and opened fire. Governor of Negros Oriental province, Roel Degamo and five citizens who had been meeting with him, were killed in the shooting. Provincial police spokesman Kym Lopez said, the citizens were meeting politician to seek aid from the governor’s welfare program.

Police said, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the case. Arms and ammunition were also seized from them.

President Ferdinand Marcos condemned the killings, describing it as an assassination of his political ally. Mr Marcos said, his government will not rest until they have brought the perpetrators of the dastardly and heinous crime to justice.

56-year old Degamo is the latest target in the Philippines’ long history of attacks on politicians, and at least the third to be shot since last year’s local elections.

