AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council of Philippines has said that the death toll from a tropical storm Agaton has risen to 224.

The number of people affected by the natural disaster has surpassed 2.08 million. More than 175,000 people have left their homes over the tropical storm.

The tropical storm hit the Philippines on April 9, causing floods and almost 90 landslides.