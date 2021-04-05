Pham Minh Chinh, becomes Vietnam’s next Prime Minister at an official ceremony on Monday

WEB DESK

Vietnam’s National Assembly confirmed Pham Minh Chinh, a career security official, as the southeast Asian country’s next Prime Minister at an official ceremony on Monday. The move completes the five-yearly renewal of Vietnam’s top four positions, as it looks to maintain economic growth, keep the Coronavirus pandemic at bay, and balance relations with Beijing and Washington.

China has been asserting its authority in the South China Sea, while the U.S. Treasury Department labelled Vietnam a ‘currency manipulator’ in December due to its trade surplus with the United States and heavy foreign exchange market intervention to hold down the value of its dong currency.

Chinh, 62, was the sole nominee put forward by the ruling Communist Party for the post at a congress earlier this year. He won 96.25% of the vote at Monday’s National Assembly vote. Chinh will replace former Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who was confirmed earlier on Monday as the country’s new president, a largely ceremonial role.