Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post at India-Bangladesh border to be operational 24×7 soon

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and Bangladesh have agreed to implement 24×7 operationalisation of the Petrapole-Benapole Integrated Check Post (ICP) very soon, said an official press release of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, govt of India on Saturday. India and Bangladesh agreed to several measures to facilitate trade between the two countries with progress on a number of agenda items achieved during the Commerce Secretary-level meeting on Friday in Delhi.

Both sides held extensive discussions on a variety of issues including development of railway infrastructure, port infrastructure, Joint Study on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Border Haats, Regional connectivity through Multi-Modal Transportation, Harmonisation of Standards and Mutual Recognition Agreement.

The meeting noted significant growth in bilateral trade between the two countries making Bangladesh the sixth largest trade partner of India. Progress was made on several agenda items under discussion during the meeting. The Detailed Project Proposal (DPP) for developing a container handling facility at Sirajganj Bazar was approved to facilitate trade between India and Bangladesh. A DPP was also approved for the development of Rail and Road-based ICD at Ishwardi.

The meeting noted that a 900 metre new siding line was constructed at Benapole to run freight trains. The construction of a loading and unloading platform at Darshana was completed to allow for the import of all commodities from India.

Consensus was reached between the two countries over the use of returning empty railway wagons and containers by Bangladesh. Both sides also agreed to open the Border Haats closed due to Covid restrictions.

The Commerce Secretary level meeting agreed to strengthen the regional connectivity through multi-modal transport between the two countries. The meeting also agreed to finalise the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the earliest and also to convene the CEO forum for its first meeting soon.