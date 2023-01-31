इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jan 2023 05:37:31      انڈین آواز
Peshawar mosque suicide blast: death toll rises to 83, 157 injured

In Pakistan, the death toll in the mosque suicide blast has risen to 83, while 157 people were injured. The blast happened in a mosque located in the Police Lines area of Peshawar near Afghanistan. According to officials, a rescue operation is underway as many people are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

The blast took place at the mosque during afternoon prayers yesterday when a large number of people had gathered for prayer including police jawans. The terror outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the blast.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the bombing and asked authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims. He called for stern action against those who were behind the attack.

