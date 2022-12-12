Peru President Dina Boluarte says proposal to move up elections will be sent to Congress

WEB DESK

Peru president Dina Boluarte gave in to protesters’ demands for early elections. In a nationally televised address today she said that a proposal to move up elections will be sent to the Congress. Ms. Boluarte’s decision came after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for another day yesterday to demand that she resign and schedule elections to replace her and the Congress. According to official reports, the protests turned deadly, with at least two reported deaths in a remote community in the Andes.