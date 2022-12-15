Peru govt announces nationwide emergency amid fiery protests

AMN / WEB DESK

Peru government has announced a nationwide state of emergency, granting special powers to police and limiting freedoms including the right to assembly. Defence Minister, Alberto Otarola informed this. The development comes after a week of fiery protests that have left at least eight dead.

The protests were sparked by the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo on 7th December in an impeachment vote. Castillo, a leftist elected in 2021 was arrested after illegally trying to dissolve the Andean nation’s Congress. This is the latest in a series of political crisis Peru has faced in recent years.