Peru declares state of emergency for 60 days in areas around Ubinas volcano

Peru declared a state of emergency for sixty days in areas around the Ubinas volcano yesterday. According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru, the volcano has been spewing ash and gas since earlier this week.



The smoke cloud has travelled over towns that are 10 kilometers away from the volcano, according to the institute. Some 2,000 people live in the affected areas. The zone is part of the “Ring of Fire” along the edges of the Pacific Ocean known for volcanic activity and earthquakes.



Ubinas is in Moquegua, a region that lies 1,200 kilometers southeast of the capital city Lima and is the country’s most active volcano.