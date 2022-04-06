Peru: Countrywide Protest over price hike

AMN/ WEB DESK

Protests have taken place across Peru, as oil, gas and toll road prices rise. President Pedro Castillo today imposed a curfew in the capital city of Lima. The government said that at least four people have been killed during the protests.

A national strike took place in the country yesterday in response to inflation rising to a 26 year high. According to media reports, clashes with police resulted in some demonstrators being detained. Meanwhile, the government says it has been taking measures to curb rising fuel prices, including using subsidies.