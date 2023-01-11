Peru announces curfew in protest-marred Puno region to suppress violence

WEB DESK

Peru has announced a curfew in its protest-marred Puno region in a bid to suppress violence. The curfew announcement came a day after 18 people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces. Prime Minister of Peru Alberto Otarola said the three-day nighttime curfew would run from 8 pm to 4 am.

The Puno region has been facing protests against ousting of former president Pedro Castillo. So far, the death toll in the protest has risen to 40. Castillo supporters have been leading the protest in the Puno region.

According to reports, the protests erupted a month ago when Castillo was forced out of office following corruption cases and was arrested on charges of rebellion after attempting to dissolve parliament by decree.