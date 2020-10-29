People-to-people ties important foundation of special relationship between India & US: MEA

WEB DESK

External Affairs Ministry today said people-to-people relationship is an important foundation of the special relationship between India and the US.

Replying to a media query today, Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that India has emphasized that this has been a mutually-beneficial partnership which should be nurtured.

He said Indian side is engaged with the US Government for increasing predictability in the visa regime and to minimize the inconvenience being faced by those in the US or those who need to travel to the US for bonafide reasons.

On being asked about Pakistan’s reaction on changed land laws in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr Srivastava said no country has locus standi to comment on the internal affairs of India.

In reply to another query, Mr Srivastava said the whole world knows the truth about Pakistan and its role in supporting terrorism.

He said no amount of denial can hide this truth. He added that the country which provides shelter to the maximum number of UN proscribed terrorists should not even attempt to play victim.

He also said the decision to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor will be in line with COVID 19 protocol.