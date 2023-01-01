FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Jan 2023 02:47:41      انڈین آواز

People across world welcome New Year 2023

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

People across the globe welcomed 2023 with fireworks and light displays. The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first country to greet the new year, followed by Auckland in New Zealand, where people celebrated the arrival of the New Year with fireworks launched from the city’s Sky Tower.

The UAE attempted to break two Guinness World Records by featuring 452 pyro drones and 15,000 nano lights, colours and shapes in their fireworks display in Abu Dhabi. With dazzling fireworks and electrifying music, cities across India welcomed the year 2023 with much pomp and show. From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have greeted people on the occasion of New Year 2023. In a message, the President hoped that the New Year will bring new happiness, goals, inspiration and greater achievements in everyone’s lives. President Murmu urged people to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation. She wished for the progress and prosperity of the glorious nation and the people in 2023.

In his message, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, this joyous occasion is an opportunity to continue our efforts with greater vigour ensuring the upward growth trajectory. Mr Dhankhar said, the nation that is on the rise as never before, is a favoured global destination of growth, opportunity and investments. The Vice President has appealed to people to usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of New Year 2023. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, may this new year be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success for everyone. He said may everyone be blessed with wonderful health.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart