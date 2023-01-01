People across world welcome New Year 2023

AMN / WEB DESK

People across the globe welcomed 2023 with fireworks and light displays. The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first country to greet the new year, followed by Auckland in New Zealand, where people celebrated the arrival of the New Year with fireworks launched from the city’s Sky Tower.

The UAE attempted to break two Guinness World Records by featuring 452 pyro drones and 15,000 nano lights, colours and shapes in their fireworks display in Abu Dhabi. With dazzling fireworks and electrifying music, cities across India welcomed the year 2023 with much pomp and show. From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round.

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar have greeted people on the occasion of New Year 2023. In a message, the President hoped that the New Year will bring new happiness, goals, inspiration and greater achievements in everyone’s lives. President Murmu urged people to rededicate themselves to the unity, integrity and inclusive development of the nation. She wished for the progress and prosperity of the glorious nation and the people in 2023.

In his message, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, this joyous occasion is an opportunity to continue our efforts with greater vigour ensuring the upward growth trajectory. Mr Dhankhar said, the nation that is on the rise as never before, is a favoured global destination of growth, opportunity and investments. The Vice President has appealed to people to usher in the new year with a resolve to take India to greater heights of progress and prosperity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of New Year 2023. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, may this new year be filled with hope, happiness and lots of success for everyone. He said may everyone be blessed with wonderful health.