Pelosi Taiwan visit is a clear provocation, says Russia

Russia has warned that Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is a “clear provocation” and risks a conflict.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “everything about this tour and the possible visit to Taiwan is purely provocative”.

Now, Moscow’s foreign ministry is saying China has the right to “take measures to protect its sovereignty”.

US Speaker Nancy Pelosi has touched down in Taiwan as part of a tour of Asia

The trip, which is not backed by President Joe Biden, is the first by such a senior US official in decades. China has branded the landmark visit “extremely dangerous”.

“Those who play with fire will perish by it,” Beijing warned in a statement. But Pelosi said US solidarity with Taiwan “is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy”