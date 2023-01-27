इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2023 11:08:48      انڈین آواز
‘Pathaan’ row: Boycotting films vitiates atmosphere, says Anurag Thakur

Minister Inaugurates Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival

AMN / Mumbai

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur today said that “boycott culture” targeting certain films vitiate the atmosphere at a time when India is keen to enhance its influence as a soft power.

In case someone has a problem with a movie, they should talk to the concerned government department which can take up the issue with the filmmakers, he said.

“At a time when India is keen to enhance its influence as a soft power, at a time when Indian films are making waves in every corner of the world, such talk vitiates the atmosphere,” Mr Thakur told reporters here responding to questions on boycott of films by various interest groups.

The minister’s remarks come at a time when Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan”, which released on Wednesday, is facing boycott calls over one of its songs.

In the past, actor Akshay Kumar’s “Samrat Prithviraj”, Aamir Khan’s “Laal Singh Chaddha” and Deepika Padukone’s “Padmaavat” had faced boycott calls.

“If someone has a problem (with a film), then they should talk to the concerned department which will take it up with the producer and director,” Mr Thakur said.

“But sometimes, just to vitiate the atmosphere, some people comment on something even before knowing about it fully. That causes problems. This should not happen,” he said.

Mr Thakur is in Mumbai to inaugurate the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Film Festival that will showcase 58 movies from the regional grouping of eight Eurasian nations. SCO observer countries and dialogue partners have sent entries in the non-competition section of the film festival.

