Pashupati Paras elected as LJP leader in Lok Sabha

Chirag Paswan removed as LS leader to save party, says Pashupati

AMN / WEB DESK

Pashupati Kumar Paras was today unanimously elected as the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the Lok Sabha. The decision comes after five of the six MPs of the LJP joined hands against Paswan and rallied behind Paras. These MPs will be meeting Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at 3pm today in Delhi.

Yesterday five Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of Party Chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary Party leader, the LJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras today said that the step has been taken to save the party.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi today, Mr. Paras said that five out of total six MPs of the party desire to save it. The leader said he has no objections against his nephew as well as the party’s National President Chirag Paswan. Mr. Paras has been elected as the new leader of the Parliamentary Party, who is currently representing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. He informed, five MPs have submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the party members are ready to meet him as and when the Speaker orders.

Speaking on speculation of LJP joining the Janta Dal (United) in Bihar, the Hajipur MP said that the existence of LJP will continue and they are not going to join JD(U). He said the party leaders are committed to fulfill the ambitions of founding leader Late Ram Vilas Paswan.