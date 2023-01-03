Parts of Rajasthan reeling under severe cold wave

AMN

Several parts of Rajasthan are reeling under the severe cold wave. It has affected normal life in many districts of the state. In the last 24 hours, the minimum temperature in most parts of the state has decreased by 1-2 degree Celsius.

Today the mercury has been recorded below the freezing point in Sikar and Churu districts. Minimum temperature was recorded at minus 0.9 degree in Churu and minus 1.0 degree in Fatehpur of Sikar district. The Met Department has said that the cold wave will continue for the next three to four days. During this, there is a possibility of dense fog in the northern and eastern parts of the state.