Parts of north India remain under grip of intense cold wave

SEVERAL Parts of north India remained under the grip of an intense cold wave with dense fog completely engulfed parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh last night. India Meteorological Department said, dense to very dense fog observed over East Uttar Pradesh and moderate to dense fog over Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, northwest Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam and Meghalaya at 11:30 pm last night.

Minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 5.7 degrees Celsius but it is likely to rise over the next two days due to a change in the wind direction. IMD predicted that the national capital will see shallow fog this morning and light rain is likely to occur.

Weather department said dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur in the morning at a few places in Uttar Pradesh today and cold day conditions are also very likely to prevail at isolated places over the state.

Cold weather conditions continued to persist at many places in Haryana and Punjab with temperatures hovering below the normal limits.

Intense cold wave conditions persisted in Kashmir, even as the minimum temperatures increased marginally across the valley.

The meteorological department said a western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir for a few days starting January 22, bringing snowfall and rain to the union territory.