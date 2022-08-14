Partition Horror Remembrance Day being observed today

The day is observed to commemorate victims during partition of India in 1947

AMN / WEB DESK

Today is Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. It commemorates the victims and sufferings of people during the Partition of India in 1947. In a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots, the Government had last year decided to observe 14th August every year as the day to commemorate their sacrifice.

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition. In a tweet, Mr Modi applauded the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history.

Prime Minister had said that partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He hoped that the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.

To observe the day, BJP national president JP Nadda will participate in a silent march in New Delhi today evening. The silent march will begin from Jantar Mantar and conclude at Connaught Place’s A Block.

Home Minister Amit Shah today bowed to the lakhs of people who suffered the brunt of Partition in 1947 on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. In a series of tweets, Mr Shah said, Partition of the country in 1947 is that inhuman chapter of Indian history which can never be forgotten. He said, the violence and hatred of Partition claimed millions of lives and displaced innumerable people.

He added that this Day will remind the young generation about the torture and pain suffered by people during Partition and will continue to inspire countrymen to maintain peace and harmony in the country.