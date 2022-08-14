FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Aug 2022 10:17:27      انڈین آواز

Partition Horror Remembrance Day being observed today

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The day is observed to commemorate victims during partition of India in 1947

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Today is Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. It commemorates the victims and sufferings of people during the Partition of India in 1947. In a fitting tribute to all those who lost their lives due to the partition of the nation and were displaced from their roots, the Government had last year decided to observe 14th August every year as the day to commemorate their sacrifice.

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to all those who lost their lives during Partition. In a tweet, Mr Modi applauded the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history.

Prime Minister had said that partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. He hoped that the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.

To observe the day, BJP national president JP Nadda will participate in a silent march in New Delhi today evening. The silent march will begin from Jantar Mantar and conclude at Connaught Place’s A Block.

Home Minister Amit Shah today bowed to the lakhs of people who suffered the brunt of Partition in 1947 on the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. In a series of tweets, Mr Shah said, Partition of the country in 1947 is that inhuman chapter of Indian history which can never be forgotten. He said, the violence and hatred of Partition claimed millions of lives and displaced innumerable people.

He added that this Day will remind the young generation about the torture and pain suffered by people during Partition and will continue to inspire countrymen to maintain peace and harmony in the country.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

“You made India Proud” PM Modi tells sports persons for their performance in CWG 2022

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Indian athletes for their ...

Bangladesh names Shakib al Hasan as skipper for Asia and World Cup

AMN The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Shakib Al Hasan as the captain for the Asia Cup starting by th ...

First Khelo India Women’s Hockey League U-16 to be held in New Delhi from 16th August

HSB 1st Khelo India Women's Hockey League under-16 will be held at the Major Dhyanchand Stadium in New Delh ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart