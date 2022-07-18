Parliament’s Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM due to ongoing presidential election

AMN / NEW DELHI

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 P.M. on the opening day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament due to the ongoing polling to elect the 16th President of the country. Speaker Om Birla said, that voting is a festival and the house proceedings will resume afterward.

As soon as the house met for the day, Lok Sabha Speaker paid tribute to former MPs and read out the obituary. The members observed a two-minute silence.

The house also paid tribute to former United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former Kenya President Mwai Kibak, and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr Birla said, Mr. Abe was assassinated on 8th of July during a campaign rally in Nara city in Japan. The Speaker also remembered Abe’s address in Parliament.

Earlier, newly elected three Lok Sabha members took the oath.

Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi from Rampur and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirauha’ from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh along with Shatrughan Prasad Sinha from Asansol in West Bengal took an oath.