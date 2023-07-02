इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jul 2023 11:36:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Parliamentary Standing Committee to discuss Uniform Civil Code on July 3

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice will hold a meeting on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) tomorrow.

Committee head and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi informed that the panel will seek the views of the stakeholders on the matter. He added the meeting of the Committee is non-political as the panel has members from all political parties.

The UCC proposes to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. On the 14th of last month, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the UCC.

The public can send their views on the matter till the 14th of this month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

فرانس میں چوتھے دن بھی فساد کا سلسلہ جاری 1300 سے زیادہ افراد کو گرفتار کیا گیا ہے۔

—  فرانس میں پولیس کی فائرنگ سے نوجوان کی ہلاکت کے بعد جہ ...

دنیا کی نصف آبادی کو اب بھی پینے کا صاف پانی میسرنہیں

دنیا کی نصف آبادی کو اب بھی پینے کا صاف پانی میسرنہیں اے ا ...

منشیات کے لیے خفیہ اشاروں کے طورپر ایموجیز کا استعمال

جاوید اخترپونے کی پولیس کا کہنا ہے کہ پولیس کی نگاہ سے بچنے ک ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

First Made-in-India semiconductor chips to come by December 2024: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / WEB DESK First Made-in-India chips are expected to be rolled out by December 2024, Union Minister for ...

TRAI releases Consultation Paper on Digital Communication

AMN / WEB DESK Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) today released a Consultation Paper on “Encou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart