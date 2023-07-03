Parliamentary Standing Committee seeks views of stakeholders on Uniform Civil Code

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice today held a meeting on Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Committee was headed by Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi. Seventeen members were present in the Meeting.

The UCC proposes to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. On the 14th of last month, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the UCC. The public can send their views on the matter by the 14th of this month.