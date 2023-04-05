Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan meets Lok Sabha Speaker

INDIA FULLY COMMITTED TO UPHOLDING PARLIAMENTARY DEMOCRACY IN SOUTH SUDAN: OM BIRLA

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

A Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan led by Ms. Jemma Nunu Kumba, Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today. A delegation-level meet was also held between the two nations.

At the outset, Mr Birla congratulated Ms. Jemma Nunu Kumba, on being elected as the first woman Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly of South Sudan. Speaking on India’s relationship with the African continent, Birla observed that India and Africa have had strong trade and economic ties for centuries and the long-standing trade and cultural ties and people-to-people contact have strengthened the partnership between the two countries.

Mr Birla suggested that South Sudan can take advantage of India’s experience in conducting elections successfully given the reliability and smooth operation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in our electoral process. Also, training related to the voting system in India could be provided to officials of the Election Commission of South Sudan, including voter awareness and education, added Birla.

Mentioning about role of India in peace keeping missions in Africa, Birla noted that India has sent its peacekeeping force to South Sudan under the initiative of the United Nations. In addition to these peacekeeping initiatives, Indian soldiers are playing an important role in capacity building by providing humanitarian assistance, doing social service and in developing mutual understanding and people-to-people contact between the two countries, said Birla.

Highlighting that India and Africa are partners in the journey of nation building & economic transformation, Mr Birla said that this partnership has been strengthened over the period of time. Stressing that India is fully committed to uphold parliamentary democracy in South Sudan, Birla said that India will help in development of democratic institutions in South Sudan. India supports the political system of South Sudan and hope that all stakeholders in the current Transitional Unity Government will take the necessary steps to implement the agreement to transfer power to an elected government, noted Mr Birla. Mr Birla offered the assistance of PRIDE in Lok Sabha Secretariat for capacity building of Members and Officials of South Sudan legislature. Mr Birla also thanked the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly for the support of South Sudan to India at UN and other international fora.

Speaking about India’s G 20 presidency, Mr Birla said that India’s G20 priorities are not only shared by its G20 partner countries alone but India intends to seek the support of friendly countries in Africa, including South Sudan. Parliament of India will organize the P20 conference of the Speakers of Parliament of G20 countries this year and India being the world’s largest democracy will try to effectively solve global issues on this platform.