Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan calls on President Murmu

A Parliamentary delegation from South Sudan called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, April 5. The delegation was led by the Speaker of the Transitional National Assembly Jemma Nunu Kumba. 

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that India and South Sudan enjoy cordial and friendly relations. She said that India is proud to be a major troop contributor to the UN Peacekeeping Missions in South Sudan. The President added that apart from Peace Missions, Indian soldiers are playing an important humanitarian role, and contributing to furthering relations between the two countries. She said that India is determined to be a reliable development partner for South Sudan. 

President Murmu expressed confidence that the youth of South Sudan would take advantage of the training and capacity-building opportunities provided by India’s ITEC and ICCR scholarship programmes. The President said that South Sudan can benefit from India’s experiences in parliamentary democracy in its ongoing political process, including the drafting of a new Constitution. She further said that India would extend its full support to South Sudan in this process.

