PARLIAMENTARY DELEGATION FROM ISRAEL CALLS ON PRESIDENT MURMU

AMN / WEB DESK

A Parliamentary Delegation from Israel, led by the Speaker of Knesset, Mr Amir Ohana called on President of India, Mrs Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 31, 2023).

Welcoming the delegation, the President said that over the last 30 years, the diplomatic relations between the two countries have grown into a multidimensional strategic partnership.

The President noted that throughout their long history, the Jewish communities in India have maintained, and enriched their unique heritage and traditions. She said that the Jewish people have been – and will always be – an integral part of India’s composite society.

The President said that in India, Israel is well known as a key source of expertise in advanced agriculture and water technologies. Our collaboration in research and innovation has also boosted the ‘Make in India’ initiative. She was happy to note the success of ‘Centres of Excellence’ set up with Israeli assistance across India.