Parliamentary Committee calls meeting to hear views of stakeholders on Uniform Civil Code

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has said that it will hear the views of stakeholders. The committee led by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi informed all the 31 MPs and members of the committee that their views on UCC would be sought and considered at the meeting on Monday. The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender and sexual orientation.

Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures. Also, on June 14, the Law Commission of India solicited the views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations to examine the Uniform Civil Code.