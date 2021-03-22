Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Parliament witnesses ruckus over extortion allegation against Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh

AMN / WEB DESK

Both the Houses of Parliament today witnessed ruckus over the extortion allegation against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM following the uproar by BJP members over the issue.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has alleged that Mr.Deshmukh had asked suspended police officer Sachin Vaze to extort 100 crore rupees per month.

BJP members tried to raise the issue demanding sacking of Mr. Deshmukh. This led to heated arguments between opposition and treasury bench members. Amid noisy scenes, Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to run the House. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar was heard saying the entire country has seen how Mumbai Police is involved in extortion which is a serious issue. As pandemonium continued, the House was adjourned till 2 PM.

The issue was also raised in the Lok Sabha with BJP members demanding investigation by the Central agencies. BJP member Rakesh Singh said that it is a serious issue and investigation must be done in this matter. Another party MP Kapil Patil alleged that it is a big scam of Maharashtra government. Countering them, Vinayak Raut of Shiv Sena alleged that BJP has made several attempts to destabilize the Maharashtra Government.

He also questioned the integrity of the former Mumbai Police Commissioner who has levelled allegations. Afterwards, Shiv Sena members created ruckus in the House. The House also witnessed heated arguments between the members of BJP and Shiv Sena. Earlier, during Question Hour, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur while answering supplementary on CSR fund, said that extortion is going on in Maharashtra and it is a matter of serious concern.

