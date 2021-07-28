Parliament witness adjournments as Opposition continue to raise various issues including Pegasus snooping

Staff Reporter
Both the Houses of Parliament today witnessed several adjournments due to continuous protest by the Opposition parties over Pegasus snooping and other issues. When the Lok Sabha met after the first adjournment at 12:30 PM, members from Congress, DMK, TMC and other opposition parties again trooped into the well, raising slogans over the issues. This forced the Presiding Officer to adjourn the House till 2 PM and later again adjourned till 2.30 p.m. Earlier, amid din the Lok Sabha took up the Question Hour.
In the Rajya Sabha, when the House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon the scene was no different. Opposition parties including Congress, DMK, TMC, AAP, SP continued their protest against the Pegasus snooping and other issues. Amid the noisy scene, Deputy Chairman Harivansh took up the Question Hour. Mr. Harivansh urged the protesting members to return to their seats. As the protest continued, he adjourned the House till 2 PM and again till 2.45 p.m. When the house met at 2.45 p.m. as the ruckus continued, it was adjourned for the day. The Lok Sabha has also been adjourned for the day.